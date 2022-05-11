DURHAM, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut, stationed in the middle of Boston and New York City, is often overlooked in New England. However, the Constitution State is actually home to some incredibly luxurious houses.

Between gothic-style castles and a 60-acre private island, Connecticut has several unique sites for sale. Whether you’re in the market to buy, or simply an architecture enthusiast, we’ve compiled a list of must-see homes up-for-grabs.

148 Wallingford Road — Durham, Conn.

Photos courtesy Dennis Carbo



Have you ever thought of a career in farming, or dreamed of one day owning and operating your own farm? Greenbacker’s Brookfield Farm in Durham is now up-for-grabs with a $5 million price tag.

The dairy farm spans across 415 acres with two parcels on either side of Route 68. While the price may seem steep, the property includes an incredible amount of land, including seven residencies, multiple barns, and cattle and equestrian infrastructure.

Photos courtesy Dennis Carbo













One of the most beautiful aspects of the farm is the rolling hills. The miles and miles of open fields makes it feel like you’re running through the meadows of A Sound of Music, offering exclusivity among a sea of green. A pond is the perfect touch; it’s the best setting for an early morning sunrise or late night sunset.

Photos courtesy Dennis Carbo





Since 1983, the farm has been owned and operated by the Greenbacker family, becoming a staple in the community. However, the owners now feel it’s time to part ways with the farm, as they can’t keep up with the maintenance any longer.

“I’m at that age where I’m ready to have a lot less to do,” owner Joe Greenbacker said in an interview with News 8. “I’m sure I’ll be sad to see it go, but on the other hand, I think somebody else can do a better job maintaining it and preserving it into the future.”

RELATED: End of an era: Durham family farm for sale

The state acquired the development rights for the property, requiring that all activities must be agricultural in nature. However, while the Greenbackers ran the property as a farm, it doesn’t necessarily need to continue as one.

Unfortunately, the animals don’t come with the property, but here’s a sense of how animals have – and could – thrive in this setting.

Photos courtesy Dennis Carbo







This Durham home has so much to offer, from the various houses on the property to the farming equipment, and it’s stationed in a convenient area. Although it’s not as glitzy as Greenwich’s regal Hemlock Castle or Darien’s own private island, the Greenbecker farm certainly makes our list of unique homes up-for-grabs across the state, as the property’s potential is endless.

Interested in this home or want to see more in-depth information? View the property, listed by Ann Harrison of William Pitt Sotheby’s International Realty, via Zillow.