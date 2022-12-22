BRANFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Have you ever dreamed about living a secluded lifestyle, away from any neighbors with nothing but the sea around you? Look no further than Belden Island in Branford.

The magical retreat is the ultimate vacation home with a $2.49 million price tag. The private island includes 1.04 acres in the Thimble Islands, which is easily accessible from Stony Creek.

Photos courtesy Borgatta Photography





The private dock and sandy beach offers a perfect view of Long Island Sound amid pink granite stone walls, a rolling green lawn, and trees strategically placed for relaxation. Built in 1912, the seven-room cottage offers guests a step back in time with vintage hardwood floors, wainscotted walls and ceilings, and a country kitchen.

There’s a spacious, combined dining/living room area, two stone fireplaces, and modernized appliances.

Photos courtesy Borgatta Photography





The best part: water reflections from surrounding windows gives people inside the impression that they’re levitating above the sea.

Interested in this home or want to see more in-depth information? View the property, listed by Kiara Rusconi of William Raveis Real Estate, via Zillow and see drone aerial footage of the island here.

Another dreamy island in Branford, Green Island, is currently under deposit. The $3.75 million home is just off the sandy Limewood Beach and neighbors the Thimble Islands.