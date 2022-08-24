REDDING, Conn. (WTNH) — Have you ever wondered what it would feel like to live in a home where great ideas and legendary books were born? Now is your chance as esteemed author and the “father of American literature” Mark Twain’s estate in Redding is up-for-grabs.

Samuel Clemens, who was known as Mark Twain, penned some of literature’s most highly acclaimed works including “The Adventures of Tom Sawyer” in 1876 and 1884’s “Adventures of Huckleberry Finn,” as well as 1881’s “The Prince and the Pauper.”

While he lived across the country throughout his life, even residing in Hartford at one point in the American High-Gothic style building known now as the Mark Twain House and Museum, his last home was in Redding.

Dubbed “Stormfield” after the protagonist in his short story “Captain Stormfield’s Visit to Heaven,” Twain requested a mansion be built in the style of a Tuscan villa following his time spent in Italy. He lived in the home from 1908 until his death at 74-years-old in 1910.

The Stormfield still sits in the same location at 30 Mark Twain Ln., however, due to a fire in 1923, the estate was re-built in 1925. Despite the rebuild, the estate still has the same foundation, original terraces, stone walls, stone pillars, and formal gardens.

For nearly $4 million, literature enthusiasts can call this rare piece of American history theirs. The 28-acre home offers a step back in time with grand formal rooms, a dining room overlooking the stone terrace, and a hand-painted coffered ceiling and adjoining library. There’s a gated entrance, unique architecture, and detailed railings.

Although the villa certainly has an early 1900’s-touch, it still provides modern amenities including a heated pool, three garage bays, and central air conditioning.

“It is the most out-of-the-world and peaceful and tranquil and in every way satisfactory home I have had experience of in my life,” Twain said of the home in an interview with the New York Times.

Interested in this property or want to see more in-depth information? Visit the listing, provided by Laura Ancona of William Pitt Sotheby, via Zillow.

