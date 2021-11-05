Veterans Voices: Army veteran uses spray paint and wood to help continue to serve his community

There are about 19 million veterans in the U.S. and many of them are looking for a way to continue serving their country long after their time in service. A Colorado man has found an interesting way, with some spray paint and wood.

Zach Smith was supposed to be a firefighter, like his dad, and his dad’s dad, but it seems a saw, and a passion got in the way. Smith is an Army veteran who discovered a new skill by accident, and along the way, discovered a way to help continuing to serve his community and country through art.

