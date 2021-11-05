Veterans Voices: Man working at the Pentagon for the Secretary of the Navy on 9/11 recalls the darkest hours

Veterans Voices
Posted: / Updated:

The Pentagon is home to the Department of Defense, and 20 years ago, a hijacked airplane crashed into the iconic building. In the Pentagon’s darkest hours, service members took action.

When men and women swear the oath to defend our nation, they’re prepared to face any danger this country many face, even if it comes right to their doorstep.

On September 11, 2001, Daniel Faul was a Second-Class Petty Officer working for the Secretary of the Navy. His office was at the Pentagon and at 9:37 a.m., the world stopped.

Watch the full story in the video above.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss