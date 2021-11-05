Veterans Voices: WWII veteran raises thousands of dollars to help a non-profit during the pandemic

He served his country 80 years ago and now he’s stepping up once again to help his community. An Army veteran who just turned 100 years old is answering the call to action.

Most 100-year-olds don’t get fan mail, but over the years, notes from total strangers have appeared in George Blake’s mailbox, with gratitude for his role in history.

He was stationed at Pearly Harbor on December 7, 1941, the day American was thrust into World War II. More than 2,400 Americans died in that attack. Blake is the last Pearl Harbor survivor in his small Colorado county, one of the last in the entire country.

