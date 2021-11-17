2 arrested for car break-ins in Wallingford

WALLINGFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Police arrested two men accused of breaking into cars in Wallingford.

Wallingford Police arrested Gary Gibson, 22, of New Haven and Justin Miller of West Haven, also 22, Tuesday.

Officers responded to Parker Place Apartments on Parker Street for a report of two people trying to open car doors in the parking lot.

Upon arrival, officers immediately located Miller. Police said he was wearing all black clothing, a black face mask, and purple latex gloves.

Gibson ran from the scene before officers caught him. Police said Gibson was also wearing all black and purple latex gloves.

Police said Gibson and Miller traveled to Wallingford in an Alfa Romeo stolen from Milford. Officers found several items that had been stolen from other vehicles in Wallingford and other areas.

Miller was charged with first-degree larceny, third-degree burglary, conspiracy to commit third-degree burglary, criminal attempt to commit third-degree burglary, sixth-degree larceny, and conspiracy to commit sixth-degree larceny.

Gibson was charged with two counts of interfering with police, third-degree burglary, conspiracy to commit third-degree burglary, criminal attempt to commit third-degree burglary, sixth-degree larceny, and conspiracy to commit sixth-degree larceny.

Bond was set for $10,000 for both suspects, and both are due back in court on Dec. 28 in Meriden.