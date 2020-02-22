Live Now
‘A fantastic success’: Cornhole competition benefits Berlin High School Basketball Boosters

Video

by: Michael Piskorski, News 8 Photojournalist

Posted: / Updated:

BERLIN, Conn. (WTNH) — A local cornhole club is taking the popular summer activity a step further.

Central Connecticut Cornhole was in Berlin Saturday morning to help support the Berlin High School Basketball Boosters, where over 30 teams from students to grandparents competed but also had tons of fun.

Darcy from Central Connecticut Cornhole said, “Anyone can really come out and play the game of cornhole.”

Central Connecticut Cornhole is one of the many local clubs that have popped up over the past five years, giving people a chance to move their skills from the backyard to a more competitive level.

