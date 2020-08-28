“Absolute Devastation”: Storm damage could delay completion of new East Haven High School turf field

EAST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Thursday’s severe weather caused some major damage in East Haven, ramming right through construction on the High School’s new turf football and track field.

East Haven High School Athletic Director Anthony Verderame was shocked to see the extensive damage done to the field from what he calls a tornado.

PHOTOS: Severe weather slams CT with heavy winds, rain, leaves widespread storm damage

Sheets of turfgrass, equipment, bleachers, and more sprawled all over the field-to-be since Thursday evening.

The project started nearly a month ago, and the timing has to be right to properly form the track and glue the turfgrass down.

“We have a lot of uncertainty as it is with the sports…if we don’t get this field cleaned up and start the actual turf by the beginning of September, we’re not going to be able to complete the project until next year,” Verderame said.

The project already sets the school back $1 million, but replacing the storm-damaged bleachers will add an additional $1 million to the bill.

The storm damage does not help with the fast-approaching project completion goal, and the fate of fall high school sports is changing frequently amid the coronavirus pandemic. However, Verderame has faith in his student-athletes.

“Our kids are resilient, and our kids are going to bounce back, we’re gonna make adjustments, and we’re ready to compete…whatever comes our way, we will take it in stride,” he said.

Verderame adds, “Thoughts and prayers for the families affected by this. I hope all the linesmen, public works guys, everybody stays safe, and we’ll get through this.”