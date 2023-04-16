NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — U.S. Sen. Richard Blumenthal underwent “completely successful” surgery on a minor leg fracture he sustained during the University of Connecticut’s victory parade on April 8 in downtown Hartford.

News 8’s video of the mishap shows the 77-year-old Democrat walking in the parade when he was bumped from behind by a man walking backward with a camera. Their legs appeared to get tangled briefly, and both men fell. People tended to Blumenthal, who got back up and finished the route.

The Capitol Report crew wished the Democrat a speedy recovery and threw a few puns into the mix.