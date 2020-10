GUILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — After 32 years in business, the party is over for Guilford costume rental store, Characters & Costumes. However, owner Eileen Petrillo is keeping her chin up during this difficult time.

Petrillo says the coronavirus pandemic and the rise of online shopping has contributed to the decision to close the store’s doors.

The store has around 1,000 costumes in its inventory for customers to rent, some even coming from Broadway.

