Connecticut man protests against police violence with power of music

(WTNH) — In some parts of the country, we have seen people protest police violence with more violence. In Connecticut, one man is protesting the violence with violins.

In the internet video, John Randolph sits alone in a church, playing the violin. Specifically, he is playing the national anthem, the musical symbol of the United States. Then that unity gets interrupted by some shocking images of police brutality on a TV screen.

“I chose the national anthem because it represents us as a country being kind of united,” Randolph said. “We have a long way to go, it’s not really where it needs to be, hence the reason I stopped playing in the middle of the video.”

Randolph has been playing violin since he was 5, and was a music major at Central Connecticut State University. He’s now a 30-year-old professional musician. With the help of a videographer, he channeled his outrage over police misconduct into something creative.

“After seeing the George Floyd incident, I thought it was a good idea to express it through the best way I knew how, which was through music,” said Randolph.

Except he stops playing halfway through, he says he will finish playing when the United States is reunited. It’s something he wants for the future of his young sons, who make a brief appearance. The whole thing was shot in his church.

“I’m a strong Christian and a strong believer in God,” Randolph said. “I know he will get us through this, but we as people need to come together and find a solution.”

Randolph said his sons are a little too young to understand the message of the video they’re in. His wish is that they will never have to understand it.