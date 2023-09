NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Could a nasal spray replace an EpiPen?

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is considering a nasal spray as an alternative to the traditional jab.

Dr. Paul Anthony, the assistant director of infectious diseases at Hartford Hospital, joined News 8 to talk about how effective the spray is, who would be able to use it and if it would encourage more people to carry epinephrine.

Watch the full interview in the player above.