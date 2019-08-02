CT Att. General Tong sues Trump Administration for cutting fuel efficiency standards

(WTNH) — Connecticut’s Attorney General is joining a multi-state lawsuit challenging efforts by the Trump Administration to roll back federal penalties for auto makers who violate fuel efficiency standards.

New rules by the national highway safety administration reverse Obama era policies imposing penalties on car makers.

Attorney General William Tong says gutting fuel standards will have long term consequences on the planet’s health.

==

Free download: Access Connecticut breaking news, weather, stream newscasts live and more on-the-go with News 8 alerts directly to your phone.