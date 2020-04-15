Breaking News
Stocks sink on Wall Street as grim economic news pours in
Live Now
HAPPENING NOW: Congressman Jim Himes discusses the recently passed CARES Act and potential legislation for businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic.

DASHCAM: Man tries to use cop car as ‘trampoline’, smashes windshield

Video

by: Bill Shannon

Posted: / Updated:

FERGUSON TWP. CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Ferguson Township Police released dashcam of a drug-impaired man who tried to use one of the police cruisers as a “trampoline.”

The 25-year-old who doesn’t reside in Centre County was seen talking to an officer before throwing something at the car, with the dashcam recording.

The 25-year-old then ran to the cruiser and attempted to jump up on it like a trampoline.

“Needless to say, it didn’t work” they posted on their Facebook.

The windshield shattered as the man fell before police were able to detain him.

All officers involved are okay, they report, and charges are pending.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss