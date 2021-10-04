Digital First: Stonington voters to decide whether to ban cannabis establishments in town

STONINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — Voters in Stonington will decide Tuesday whether they want to ban cannabis establishments in town.

The reason it’s worded that way is because Connecticut state law allows for marijuana business whether it be retail or production in communities.

This is what people will be voting on: “Shall the town of Stonington adopt an ordinance prohibiting the establishment of a cannabis establishment within the town limits?”

Those who vote yes want to prohibit a cannabis establishment, while those who vote no want to allow a cannabis establishment.

“We said, let’s get this out to voters as quick as we can, so we know how they feel about it,” Stonington First Selectman Danielle Chesebrough said. “Then that can help direct us for planning and zoning, to be able to say, ‘yes, there’s one allowed and bring in your applications’ or ‘no, we’re not allowing it.’ It just kind of helps be a little bit more transparent to both the community and businesses that might want to start this up.”

In addition to the cannabis question, there is also a question on the ballot asking if voters want to overturn a property tax assessment agreement for the former Campbell Grain site in Pawcatuck.

Folks in Stonington are hoping both of these questions will prompt more people to show up at the polls than they usually do for a referendum.

