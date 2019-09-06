Freebie Friday: $1 coffee, slurpees and a local music festival

It’s the end of a busy week, which means it’s time to treat yourself! We are stretching your dollar this Freebie Friday with some free or almost free deals to help you unwind!

It pays to be a student or teacher in New Haven! You can get a 10 ounce coffee at Katalina’s Bakery for $1 just by showing your school ID.

Speaking of coffee, keep September 29th on your calendar because that’s National Coffee Day is always loaded with deals.

Anyone can score a $1 slurpee at participating 7-Eleven locations with the app according to thrillist.com.

There’s a free music festival in Hartford all day Saturday called the Hartbeat Music Festival. The festival runs from 10am to 10pm at Riverfront Park.

Parents- Get a free $30 gift card to Walmart by recycling your old car seats in stores you have until the 30th. Or recycle your car seat at Target for a 2 percent off discount. That offer goes until the 13th.