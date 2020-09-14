Gil on the Go: Live at New Britain Stadium

by: WTNH.com Staff

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (WTNH) — News 8’s Chief Meteorologist Gil Simmons is making his way to communities across the state this week for our Gil on the Go series!

On Monday, his last stop is at New Britain Stadium.

The City of New Britain has the largest Polish population in Connecticut. By 1930, one-third of the city was ethnically Polish. The area around Broad Street is referred to as “Little Poland” and has had many Polish businesses since 1880.

Central Connecticut State University is the oldest publicly supported institution of higher education in the state and has called New Britain home for nearly 170 years.

Walnut Hill Park was designed by Frederick Law Olmsted, the same man who designed Central Park in NYC.

Remember the New Britain Rock Cats? They were a minor league baseball team, AA affiliate of the Boston Red Sox for 12 years.

The New Britain Museum of American Art was founded in 1903.

Every August, the New Britain Car Show takes place on West Main Street, showcasing classic cars. It benefits the New Britain Police Explorers Youth Group.

