Gil on the Go: Live from the New Haven Green Tuesday

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — News 8’s Chief Meteorologist Gil Simmons is making his way to communities across the state this week for our Gil on the Go series!

On Tuesday, he was live on the New Haven Green.

The Elm City is known for its New Haven-style Apizza, which can be found at Modern, Sally’s, Frank Pepe’s, or BAR. Pepe’s is famous for its thin crust, tomato pie with grated cheese.

New Haven luncheonette owner Louis Lassen invented the hamburger in 1900 when a customer requested a meal to go. You can now taste the first-ever hamburger at Louis’ Lunch, still operating here in the Elm City. Just…don’t ask for ketchup.

Many famous actors hail from the New Haven area, including Paul Giamatti and Ernest Borgnine. Also, former President George W. Bush was born in New Haven.

Inventor Eli Whitney’s cotton gin factory was based in New Haven.

Yale University is America’s third oldest University. It was first founded in Old Saybrook in 1701, and it moved to New Haven in 1716.

Looking for a great place for leaf-peeping this fall? East Rock Park, a 350-foot Trap Rock ridge, overlooks the city.

And of course, WTNH is happy to call New Haven home too!