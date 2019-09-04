Hartford takes part in ‘Light America Blue’ campaign in support of prostate cancer awareness month

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Hartford is kicking off prostate cancer awareness month with their Light America Blue campaign.

On Thursday, the stilts building in the city were lit up in blue. That building joins other U.S. landmarks in all fifty states, signifying unity and supporting research efforts in hopes of finding a cure to prostrate cancer.

The disease is the second leading cause of cancer death in American men. The cancer is 99 percent treatable if caught early.

