NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — It’s almost time for Yale University and Harvard University to face off in the biggest Ivy League football game of the year.

The teams’ rivalry dates back to 1875 in New Haven, which is where the game will take place on Saturday at 12 p.m.

Ahead of the big game, Yale’s public safety dog Heidi, and Harvard’s community engagement dog Sasha joined News 8 to show their team spirit. The dogs were joined by Richard Simon, a Yale police officer, and Steve Fumicello, a Harvard officer.

