NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — In today’s health headlines, discover the best time to take an at-home COVID-19 test, the benefits of short bursts of activity and what to know about binge drinking.

Dr. Arjun Venkatesh, chair of emergency medicine at Yale Medicine and professor at Yale School of Medicine joined News 8 to discuss these topics.

To see the full interview, watch the video above.