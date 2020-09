In Wednesday’s Health Headlines, we discuss the latest in COVID-19 vaccines: who says who will get them and the progress on ‘old school’ vaccine development in France.

RELATED: Health Headlines: Phase 3 of reopening CT, wearing masks here for long-term?

Dr. Onyema Ogbuagu, MBBCh, FACP, and Associate Professor at Yale School of Medicine joins News 8 to discuss the latest COVID-19 health headlines.

Watch the video above for more.