(WTNH) – In today’s health headlines, hope may be on the horizon for long-COVID patients with a new treatment that could ease symptoms.
Lisa Carberg spoke to a Yale doctor about this treatment.
Watch the video above for the full segment.
by: Lisa Carberg
Posted:
Updated:
by: Lisa Carberg
Posted:
Updated:
(WTNH) – In today’s health headlines, hope may be on the horizon for long-COVID patients with a new treatment that could ease symptoms.
Lisa Carberg spoke to a Yale doctor about this treatment.
Watch the video above for the full segment.
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now