NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — New research shows a startling increase in the number of people who are obese and have died from heart disease.

Joyce Oen-Hsai, a Yale Medicine cardiologist and an associate professor of medicine at Yale School of Medicine, joined News 8 to discuss the increase in deaths, why you should check your blood pressure while lying down and how COVID-19 affects the heart.

Watch the full interview in the player above.