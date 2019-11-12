“Hidden in Plain Sight” is interactive way to recognize signs of drug abuse

How many hiding spots can you find? Click and drag around the 360 video.

BRANFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — It may look like an ordinary bedroom, but if you look closely, and dig around a little bit, you might find things you’d never expect in your child’s room.

The Smile Anyway Foundation has created an interactive way to educate others about the possible signs of substance abuse. It’s called “Hidden in Plain Sight”.

Guests get to check every nook and cranny to see if they can find and recognize any type of drug paraphernalia. The room has nearly 40 types of items hidden throughout the room.

Amy Johansson of Branford founded Smile Anyway. After losing her son to drug abuse, Amy and her family have strived to help educate others of signs and effects of substance abuse. She also holds an annual benefit concert called “Love is Louder.”

Amy has plans to expand the room, with hopes of investing in a large vehicle to transform into an immersive, fully-furnished room on wheels.

Take a look at the 360 video above. Do you see any spots where drug or alcohol paraphernalia could be hiding? Use your mouse to click and drag around the whole room.

News 8’s Kent Pierce will explain more about “Hidden in Plain Sight” and reveal some hiding spots, Thursday on News 8.