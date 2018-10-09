Video

Linda McMahon jumps out of a plane to celebrate her birthday

Oct 09, 2018

(WTNH) - While most politicians keep their birthdays relatively low profile, Connecticut native and Small Business Administration leader Linda McMahon decided to go big.

McMahon took to the skies on last Thursday to mark her 76th birthday by going skydiving. She said that jumping out a plane has been a dream of hers, and related it to her role with the Small Business Administration.

"Whether your dream is starting a business or taking another kind of plunge, you must be willing to take a risk. Find the experts who can help you make it happen!"

Once safely back on the ground, McMahon said the experience was rush for her.

McMahon, who founded World Wrestling Entertainment along with her husband Vince, spent $100 million on two unsuccessful campaigns for U.S. Senate in Connecticut in 2010 and 2012. She is now the Administrator for the U.S. Small Business Administration for President Donald Trump.

