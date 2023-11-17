NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The group Loaves and Fishes New Haven is making sure everyone has a turkey this Thanksgiving.

The group gave out hundreds of free turkeys on Friday.

“A lot of people don’t get to celebrate holidays because they can barely make ends meet every day of the week,” said Lorrice Grant, Loaves and Fishes executive director. “We don’t close for the holidays, we’re here every single Saturday and we serve about 400 people every Saturday morning as well as 85 people at our clothing closet.”

News 8 will also help to put food on the table this holiday season at the annual Gr8 Thanksgiving Food Drive on Saturday.

You can drop off frozen turkeys and nonperishable foods at 2 Research Parkway in Wallingford, right off Exit 15 on Interstate 91, between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.

Click here if you’d like to make a monetary donation to Connecticut Foodshare.