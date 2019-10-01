Breaking News
On-Sale Now: Tickets for A Concert for Recovery starring Keith Urban

McDonald’s selling 1 million Big Macs for one cent

Video

by: CNN Newsource

Posted: / Updated:

(CNN) — If you love Big Mac’s, get one for a penny this week.

DoorDash is giving away a million McDonald’s Big Macs for a penny plus a fee through Friday.

Get the double-decker sandwich at doordash.com or on the app using the promo code 1MBIGMAC.

Fees start at $2.99.

If you bought all 1 million Big Macs, it would set you back $10,000, plus the DoorDash fees, of course.

You’ll also automatically entered into the sweepstakes to win $1 million.

The offer is good while supplies last.

==

Free download: Access Connecticut breaking news, weather, stream newscasts live and more on-the-go with News 8 alerts directly to your phone.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss