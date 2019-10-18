(WTNH)– A medal of honor Mass and dinner coming up this month will support a program that helps college students get sober.

We spoke with Father Tom Hoar and News 8’s Lisa Carberg for more on the St. Edmund’s Medal of Honor Mass and Dinner.

Here’s the info on the event:

Friday, October 25, 2019

5:00 p.m. Mass at Enders Island

Our Lady of the Assumption Chapel

Most Reverend Michael R. Cote, DD

Bishop of the Diocese of Norwich, Principal Celebrant

6:30 p.m. Cocktail Reception

Mystic Marriott Hotel, Groton, CT

7:30 p.m. Dinner

~ Black Tie Requested ~

~ Decorations Requested ~

$175 Per Person$2000 Table of 10 (includes full page ad in the Program Journal) REFLECTION ON THE LIFE OF VIRTUE Bestowing of the Medal of Honor. The St. Edmund’s Medal of Honor is presented to men and women who, like St. Edmund, see talents and expertise as God-given gifts. They are ordinary people doing extraordinary service for the church and community.