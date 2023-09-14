WETHERSFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — Reshona Jessamy went from a career in law, to losing it, to finding a way to emerge from depression through the development of her botanicals-based beauty line.

Now, 20% of what she sells goes back to supporting suicide prevention efforts.

“I was depressed from ever since I was a little child,” Jessamy said. “And after losing my job, I became depressed again. My identity was tied to the job.”

Jessamy, who is from Wethersfield, found support and help. She began formulating the Novara skincare line, which took inspiration from what she found speaking to communities across the globe about their beauty rituals.

“And so beauty is simply the vehicle I use to uplift and empower women on their mental health journey, because it’s universal, and beauty is for everyone,” she said.

