Sandy Hook Promise releases new, back-to-school themed PSA

WARNING: This video might be difficult for some to watch

(WTNH) — A powerful, heart-stopping new public service announcement is shedding light on school shootings.

The chilling new ad hopes to raise awareness and prevent future mass shootings.

Sandy Hook Promise debuted its latest PSA, “Back-to-School Essentials.” It’s a powerful video that shows off the items every student needs to have in the new school year, but then the PSA takes a turn. It shows the fear students face in the reality of school shootings.

Sandy Hook Promise puts out a new PSA at the start of every school year, they say to teach people that school shootings and gun violence can be prevented.

WARNING: This video might be difficult for some to watch