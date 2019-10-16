The Big Taste with Stephen Fries, Gateway Community College Professor and Master of Ceremonies for The Big Taste

Big Connect is Connecticut’s ultimate networking experience. We spoke with Stephen Fries, a Professor at Gateway Community College and Master of Ceremonies for The Big Taste for a little bit more information on what the event is all about.

Here’s the info:

The Big Taste

Date: November 21, 2019

Time: 11:30am – 1:00pm

Celebrating its eleventh year, The Big Taste has established itself as a favorite among hundreds of business professionals and foodies alike.

Take one part tastings and add twice the amount of networking.

The Big Taste is a phenomenal way to meet face-to-face with fellow business professionals. The event is $20 per person. Pre-registration required. Sample menu specialties from some of Greater New Haven’s finest restaurants. Your taste buds will thank you!

For more information, go to https://www.gnhcc.com/events/details/business-expo-the-big-taste-11-21-2019-18225