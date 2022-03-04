STORRS, Conn. (WTNH) — The University of Connecticut announced Thursday it would be relaxing COVID-19 protocols, no longer requiring masks to be worn at most locations on its campuses.

In a letter to the campus community, Radenka Maric, the school’s interim president, said that starting Friday masks will be recommended rather than required for students, employees and visitors on all UConn property with some exceptions, most notably at UConn Health and other medical locations.

“Masking will continue to be required in all instructional settings, including classes, labs, studios, rehearsal rooms, and clinics, through at least April 1, 2022, when the University will reevaluate this,” she wrote.

News 8 spoke with some students on the Storrs campus who decided to still wear a face covering as a precaution.

“For my own safety, I feel like I need to keep it on,” Logan McCallum of Enfield said. “It makes me feel a little bit more comfortable. I know some students are excited about it.”

The school said it will also be lifting its vaccination and testing requirements for fans attending games at Gampel Pavilion on campus and the XL Center in Hartford. The UConn men’s basketball team plays its final home game of the season at Gampel on Saturday and the school is expected to host games in the first two rounds of the NCAA women’s basketball tournament.

The Big East announced Thursday it will also no longer require masks or proof of vaccination at this weekend’s women’s conference tournament at the Mohegan Sun.

Maric said the decision to drop the masking requirement at UConn was made following the most recent guidance from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and because there are high vaccination rates among those in the school community.

As students make plans to go out this weekend, some students said they will start without a mask on but keep one within reach just in case.

“There are certain places where I think I would actually feel more comfortable wearing a mask,” Ben Schiff of Milford said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.