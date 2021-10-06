VIDEO: Man steals woman’s car while she pumps gas

SOUTHINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — A man was caught on camera stealing a woman’s car while she pumped gas.

Surveillance video obtained by News 8 shows the suspect walking slowly to the Exxon gas station on Queen Street in Southington. He runs to the driver’s side as the woman in the yellow shirt pumps gas.

The woman appears to try to stop him by jumping inside of the car, but she then gets out, and he speeds off in her car. She then runs into the gas station for help.

