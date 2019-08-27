Yodeling youth Mason Ramsey to perform at 2019 Big E

NASHVILLE, TN – NOVEMBER 14: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Singer Mason Ramsey attends the 52nd annual CMA Awards at the Bridgestone Arena on November 14, 2018 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

(WTNH) — The Big E is about to bring a little more country to the music lineup set in September.

12-year-old Mason Ramsey, the famous Walmart yodeling cowboy, will perform on September 28 at the The Court of Honor Stage during the 2019 Big E. The show is on a first-come-first served basis with free admission for those attending the festival during that weekend.

The viral video of Mason yodeling in an Illinois Walmart instantly went viral and skyrocketed the little guy’s status to fame.

Since then, he’s made appearance on daytime shows, music festivals, and became the youngest Country artist to sign with a record label in a generation. The young artist already has a single out called, “Famous.”

The 2019 Big E takes place September 13 – 29 in West Springfield, Massachusetts.