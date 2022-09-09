WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) – A Terryville man was arrested for allegedly leaving the scene of a crash in Waterbury on Thursday night.

State police said they were notified of a crash just south of Exit #36 on Route 8 Northbound at 10:14 p.m.

Upon arrival at the scene, state troopers learned one of the cars involved in the crash had allegedly evaded the scene of the crash. State police said that a witness provided a description of the fleeing car and its last known location.

State police were able to locate a car matching the description provided on Thomaston Avenue in Waterbury.

Troopers identified the accused driver of the evading car as 39-year-old Michael Caiazzo of Terryville. Police said Caiazzo was uncooperative during the investigation and was taken into state police custody.

Mugshot of Michael Caiazzo (IMAGE: State Police)

Troopers said they detected the odor of an alcoholic beverage emanating from Caiazzo and saw other indicators of possible impairment.

Caiazzo was transported to Troop A for arrest processing and declined to participate in Standardized Field Sobriety Tests.