WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) – A Terryville man was arrested for allegedly leaving the scene of a crash in Waterbury on Thursday night.
State police said they were notified of a crash just south of Exit #36 on Route 8 Northbound at 10:14 p.m.
Upon arrival at the scene, state troopers learned one of the cars involved in the crash had allegedly evaded the scene of the crash. State police said that a witness provided a description of the fleeing car and its last known location.
State police were able to locate a car matching the description provided on Thomaston Avenue in Waterbury.
Troopers identified the accused driver of the evading car as 39-year-old Michael Caiazzo of Terryville. Police said Caiazzo was uncooperative during the investigation and was taken into state police custody.
Troopers said they detected the odor of an alcoholic beverage emanating from Caiazzo and saw other indicators of possible impairment.
Caiazzo was transported to Troop A for arrest processing and declined to participate in Standardized Field Sobriety Tests.