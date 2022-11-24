WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A man was injured in a shooting in Waterbury on Thursday afternoon, according to the police.

Waterbury police said they responded to a report of shots fired at 3:34 p.m. and located a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

Police said the shooting victim is a 26-year-old man who is now considered to be in critical but stable condition at St. Mary’s Hospital.

Waterbury police said they are still working to determine more details regarding the location.

The shooting is under investigation and anyone with information on the case to is asked to contact Waterbury police at 203) 574-6941 or Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at (203) 755-1234.