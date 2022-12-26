WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — One person is dead after a double shooting on Walnut Street in Waterbury Monday night.

Waterbury police responded to the report of a shooting at approximately 8:38 p.m. in the area of 264 Walnut Street. Upon arrival, police located two men who sustained gunshot wounds.

Authorities ID 3 killed in West Hartford Christmas Day crash

One of the victims was pronounced dead on scene. The other victim was transported to St. Mary’s Hospital for treatment and evaluation for their injuries, police said.

This is an active investigation. Walnut Street is closed between Wood Street and Ives Street while police investigate the scene.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call the WPD Detective Bureau at (203)574-6941 or Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at (203)755-1234.

No other information is available at this time.