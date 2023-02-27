WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — The city of Waterbury is gearing up for the first big snowstorm of 2023.

Even though it’s been a quiet winter so far, residents like Yolanda Davis say they still aren’t ready for it.

“No because I have to shovel the snow so honestly no,” said Davis.

Mark Lombardo from Waterbury Public Works told News 8 the city will have over 30 plow drivers on the road using a mixture of sand and salt.

“DPW this morning did have an internal meeting with all of our staff and it was almost a refresher course since we hadn’t been out there since December so it brought us back up to speed on how we operate during a snowstorm,” he said.

Crews in Waterbury spent time inspecting their vehicles, ensuring that the sanders work properly and that the plows and the trucks are ready to go for the snowstorm.

“Tonight we’ll have staff in throughout the night and then once toward day break and the morning commute comes we’ll make sure that all the trucks are out there making it safe for those that do need to get out to get to work safely,” Lombardo said.

J & J brothers is a private plowing company based in Meriden.

They will also be helping out in Waterbury and across the state.

“I already have my guys lined up I got guys coming in at midnight I got guys coming in at 3 a.m. and I got my shovelers coming in around about 6 am and they are gonna work around the clock until we get all the snow into piles into a safe condition,” said owner Joe Carabetta

The parking ban went into effect in the City of Waterbury at 6 o’clock today and will go through the day tomorrow.

That means no parking on the odd number of sides of the street.