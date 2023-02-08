WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) – Two Waterbury women were arrested on Monday after police seized an illegal firearm and narcotics from the two suspects who crashed a stolen car into a police cruiser on Monday, according to authorities.

Officers assigned to the Waterbury Police Department’s Auto Theft Task Force (ATTF) received information regarding the location of a stolen Hyundai Elantra on Monday.

Officers located the stolen car which was parked and unoccupied at the intersection of Johnson and Fairfield streets, according to authorities.

Officers then saw two women begin to enter the Hyundai Elantra. The women were identified as Alaze Alizphat, 22, and Alaysa Slaughter,18, from Waterbury, according to police.

Alaysa Slaughter (WPD) Alaze Alizphat (WPD)

Police attempted to take both women into custody as they entered the stolen Hyundai Elantra, but Slaughter accelerated the car crashing it head-on into a police cruiser, authorities said.

The car became disabled and both suspects fled on foot for a short distance until they were taken into custody by Waterbury officers, police said.

Waterbury police said they located 25 glassine bags containing a mix of fentanyl and heroin, 14.9 grams of crack/cocaine and a loaded ghost gun with a 10-round magazine.

Authorities said both suspects were already known to police from prior incidents involving stolen cars.

Hamden police: Student brought gun, high-capacity magazine to school

Alisphat is a convicted felon who is prohibited from possessing any weapons or ammunition. She was transported to Saint Mary’s Hospital where she was treated and released for minor body aches, according to authorities.

Police said Slaughter received treatment at the scene for a minor abrasion.

The stolen car that crashed into the police crusier.(WPD)

The Polymer-90-9MM handgun found by police (WPD))

Two of the police officers were transported to Saint Mary’s Hospital where they were treated and later released for injuries sustained in the crash.

Alizphat was charged with the following offenses: criminal possession of a firearm, illegal sale or transfer of a firearm, criminal possession of a pistol, weapons in a motor vehicle, criminal trover in the second degree, interfering with an officer, possession of narcotics with intent to sell and possession with of ½ ounce of cocaine in free base form.

Alisphat was held by Waterbury police on a $750,000 bond pending court arraignment on Tuesday.

USPIS offers $50K reward for Waterbury letter carrier robbery

Slaughter was charged with the following offenses: two counts of assault on a police officer, weapons in a motor vehicle, theft of a motor vehicle, criminal trover in the second degree, interfering with an officers, possession of narcotics with intent to sell, possession of over ½ of cocaine in free base form.

Slaughter was also served with an outstanding arrest warrant for a separate incident for the following charges: robbery in the first degree, larceny in the sixth degree and threatening in the first degree.

Slaughter was held by the Waterbury Police Department on a $1 million dollar bond pending court arraignment on Tuesday.