WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Hundreds of jobs are coming to the state thanks to a new project to a redevelopment of the Waterbury-Oxford Airport.

Clay lacy aviation. A California-based company just inked a 30-year-lease with the Connecticut Airport Authority strengthening its commitment to the state.

They just broke ground on a $20-million-dollar expansion at the airport in oxford that will bring hundreds of construction jobs. and 200 permanent, high-paying aviation positions to Connecticut

“We’re very excited to employ an outstanding group of professionals. They tend to gravitate toward the state because of its great living conditions,” said Christopher Hand, SVP of Clay Lacy Aviation.

The first 11-acre phase will feature a passenger terminal executive office and a 40-thousand square foot hangar for business jets. The full facility is expected to be finished in the spring of 2024.