WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Waterbury police are investigating after a man was shot at the Valero Gas Station on Wolcott Street late Thursday morning, according to authorities.

Waterbury police said they responded to a shots fired report at 11:18 a.m. at 467 Wolcott Street. Upon arrival at the scene, officers located a 28-year-old man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, officials said.

The victim was transported to a local hospital and is considered to be in stable condition as of this time.

This is an active investigation. Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact the Waterbury Police Department’s Detective Bureau at 203-574-6941 or their anonymous tipline at 203-755-1234.

