WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) – A Waterbury police lieutenant is facing an additional charge in connection to a DUI crash in October, according to authorities.

David Balnis, 55, turned himself into police headquarters on Thursday and was served with a warrant charging him with carrying a firearm under the influence of intoxicating liquor, officials said.

Waterbury police said the additional warrant and charges were based on a review of the Oct. 30 incident by the Waterbury State’s Attorney’s Office.

Waterbury police lieutenant charged with DUI following off-duty crash

Balnis posted a $25,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in Court on Feb. 27.

According to police, Balnis’s work status with the Waterbury Police Department will remain on administrative duty pending the outcome of an internal affairs investigation.

The investigation stems from a prior incident that occurred on Oct. 31. Waterbury police responded to the area of 840 Highland Avenue on the report of a car crash at 1:30 a.m.

Upon arrival at the scene, officers located a pickup truck that has been traveling northbound. Officers learned a driver veered off the roadway and sideswiped an unoccupied vehicle and fence located at 857 Highland Avenue.

Police identified the driver of the truck as David Balnis, 55, of Waterbury. He was transported to Saint Mary’s Hospital for treatment and evaluation of his non-life-threatening injuries sustained during the crash.

Officials said Balnis was a lieutenant with the Waterbury Police Department at the time of the crash and was off duty at the time of the incident.

Investigators obtained an arrest warrant and charged Balnis with operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs and or alcohol on Oct. 30.

No other information is available as of this time.