WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) – Waterbury police made an arrest on Thursday after receiving a complaint that a man was seen loading a firearm in public and causing a disturbance near West Main Street and Leavenworth Street, according to authorities.

Crime prevention unit officers patrolling the area responded to the scene and found a man fitting the description upon arrival. Police immediately recognized the man as a suspect who was recently involved in two shots fired incidents in the city.

The suspect was later identified as James Thomas, 37, of Waterbury.

According to Waterbury police, officers approached Thomas to further investigate the complaint and said he immediately became uncooperative and physically combative. Police said he refused verbal commands to show his hands and resisted officers’ efforts to take him into custody.

Officials said Thomas was continuously trying to place his hands into his waistband area while resisting the officers.

Once Thomas was taken into custody and searched police found a loaded Smith and Wesson 9mm pistol inside Thomas’s waistband area with a high-capacity magazine containing 11 rounds of ammunition and an additional high-capacity magazine containing 30 rounds of ammunition.

Thomas was also found to be in possession of 1,458 bags of heroin and 140 grams of raw heroin.

According to Waterbury police, Thomas was provided medical treatment on the scene for injuries he sustained while being taken into custody. He was then brought to Saint Mary’s Hospital for further medical treatment and for evaluation of his injuries.

One officer was injured while taking Thomas into police custody and was also treated at Saint Mary’s Hospital. The officer has since been released.

Waterbury police said Thomas Thomas did not possess a valid Connecticut Pistol Permit and had been previously convicted for assault in the third degree, which is considered a disqualifying offense to carry a firearm.

Thomas was placed under arrest and charged with the following offenses: breach of peace in the second degree, interfering with police, criminal possession of a pistol, criminal possession of a firearm, illegal sale or transfer of a pistol, possession of a large capacity magazine and possession of an ounce of more of heroin.

Waterbury police said no bond has been set for Thomas as of this time.

Waterbury Police Chief Fernando Spanolo released a statement on the incident.

“We are grateful that someone stepped up and alerted the WPD of this dangerous threat to our community, which enabled officers to quickly respond and remove another illegally possessed loaded firearm and high capacity magazines off our streets. This incident is another great example of our community working together with the police to keep everyone safe,” Spagnolo said.