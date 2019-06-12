Weather

Wednesday

87° / 66°
Partly Cloudy
Thursday

88° / 66°
Sunny
Friday

88° / 71°
Partly Cloudy
Saturday

84° / 67°
PM Thunderstorms
Sunday

81° / 63°
Partly Cloudy
Monday

82° / 65°
Mostly Sunny
Tuesday

82° / 68°
Partly Cloudy
71°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
71°

73°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
73°

75°

8 AM
Mostly Sunny
0%
75°

76°

9 AM
Sunny
0%
76°

78°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
78°

80°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
80°

82°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
82°

83°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
83°

85°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
85°

85°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
85°

86°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
86°

86°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
86°

85°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
85°

82°

7 PM
Sunny
1%
82°

78°

8 PM
Sunny
4%
78°

75°

9 PM
Clear
5%
75°

73°

10 PM
Mostly Clear
6%
73°

72°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
13%
72°

71°

12 AM
Mostly Clear
22%
71°

70°

1 AM
Mostly Clear
13%
70°

69°

2 AM
Mostly Clear
7%
69°

69°

3 AM
Mostly Clear
7%
69°

68°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
8%
68°

67°

5 AM
Mostly Clear
8%
67°

