NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Five years ago, four tornadoes and severe winds knocked out power for more than 12,000 people in Connecticut.

The tornadoes were part of a severe thunderstorm system that swept across the state, bringing with it heavy rains, strong winds, and lightning strikes on May 15, 2018.

The first tornado touched down in the town of Southbury, tearing down trees and power lines, and damaging several homes and businesses. The storm then moved eastward, hitting the towns of Oxford and Beacon Falls.

In Oxford, the tornado ripped through a residential area, causing significant damage to homes and cars. Trees were uprooted and debris was scattered throughout the streets.

In Beacon Falls, the tornadoes caused damage to a few homes, as well as a local restaurant and gas station. Trees and power lines were also downed, leaving many residents without power.

In the aftermath of the tornadoes, Connecticut embarked on a long and arduous recovery process. Local and federal agencies collaborated to assess the extent of the damage, facilitate insurance claims and coordinate assistance programs for affected residents.

The resilience and unity displayed by Connecticut residents became a driving force behind the restoration efforts. Thankfully, there were no reports of any serious injuries or fatalities but years later, the damage has still left a scar still visible across the state.

On average, connecticut sees one to two tornadoes each year. In 2018, there were nine reported tornadoes that touched down in Connecticut marking it as one of the most active tornado seasons on record for the state.