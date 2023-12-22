Today will feature mostly sunny skies but cold temperatures with highs in the 30s. Looking ahead to the holiday weekend, expect more clouds along with moderating temperatures on Saturday and Sunday. Christmas Eve will feature quiet weather with NO chance of a white Christmas this year! Christmas Day will have you wanting to be outside with highs near 50°. More rain coming for Wednesday into Wednesday night.

Flooding continues along the Connecticut River with numerous road closures and flooded properties.

Today: Plenty of sunshine, very light wind and cold. Highs in the mid to upper 30s.

Saturday: Partly to mostly cloudy. Highs in the low to mid 40s.

Christmas Eve: Mostly cloudy during the day and quiet into the evening! Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

Christmas Day: Partly sunny and pleasant with highs near 50°.

Tuesday: Increasing cloudiness. Highs in the low 50s.

Wednesday: Rain developing and mild. Highs in the low 50s.

Thursday: Drying out with increasing sunshine. Highs in the 40s.