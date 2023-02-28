(WTNH) — After a winter lull, snowfall has officially hit Connecticut.

News 8 crews are following the storm across the state, where towns are expected to see accumulation totals between 4 and 8 inches.

Waterbury

Kent Pierce has the details on the storm in Waterbury.

Orange

Ken Houston is live in Orange.

East Hartford

Jillian Andrews tracks the storm in East Hartford

Wallingford

Meteorologist Sam Kantrow is driving through the storm in the Weather Lab.

A winter storm warning is in effect until 6 p.m. Tuesday for Fairfield, New Haven, New London, and Middlesex counties, while the same warning is in effect until 7 p.m. Tuesday for Hartford, Litchfield, Tolland, and Windham counties.

See the list of closings, delays, and parking bans here.