Today will be colder but more seasonable for this time of year, with highs in the mid and upper 30s along with gusty wind too! We will be closely watching an arctic cold front approach during the late morning-early afternoon hours which could spark some scattered snow showers and possibly a few snow squalls. If your town gets hit with one, expect a quick but intense burst of snow and wind. The roadway can quickly become covered and slick so please be careful. Temps will be dropping after the front passes.

Monday will be mostly sunny and dry, with Tuesday still a question mark in terms of snow. Most of the computer models have it less of a threat to give us accumulating snow but it still needs to be watched closely. If anything, something on the order of 1-3′, 2-5″ would most likely be the higher end of any possible totals. Stay tuned!

Today: Icy spots to start! A mix of sun and clouds, windy and colder. A Passing snow shower or SNOWSQUALL is possible. Highs in the mid to upper 30s with temps. dropping later day. Feels like the 20s. Teens/low 20s at night

Tonight: Mostly clear, very chilly and breezy! Lows in the teens to around 20 degrees, feeling like 10 with the wind!

MLK Day: Mostly sunny, breezy, and cold with highs in the low to mid 30s.

Tuesday: Cloudy with a chance of light snow or snow showers developing through the day. Highs in the low to mid 30s. Latest trends show less of a chance of accumulating snow. A few inches still is possible but a major storm not expected.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny and cold. Highs in the upper 20s to low 30s.

Thursday: Partly sunny and cold. Highs in the low to mid 30s.

Friday: Cloudy with a chance of light snow. Highs in the low to mid 30s.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy. Highs around 30.